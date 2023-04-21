OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – New report cards are out for Oklahoma schools for the first time since the COVID outbreak, but some of the numbers cannot be compared to passed years.

State of Oklahoma composite scores.

Academic achievement and English Language Proficiency grades had scoring changes which impacted overall grades.

Even without comparison, you can get a sense of where Oklahoma is at academically.

Composite scores show where students are with science, math and English.

Putnam City High School composite scores.

Scores are broken down by each school, and the results show a range of success.

Decisions to adjust the group targets for Academic Achievement were driven by the need to recalibrate post-COVID, according to officials at the OSDE accountability office.

Agency officials said the Oklahoma’s Consolidated State Plan requires adjustments and recalibrations as needed to meet goals and targets as part of the state’s accountability system.

Memorial High School composite scores.

Governor Stitt read the numbers and said improvements are necessary.

“Any time we get reports that we’re a D in anything it really frustrates me,” said Stitt, during his weekly press conference.

Classen SAS composite scores.

Despite the tough scores for many, the Governor said it highlights Oklahoma’s growth areas.

“Let’s make sure Oklahomans know exactly where we’re at – where every single school district does – so we can pinpoint the problem and start attacking it,” said the Governor.

Midwest City High School composite scores.