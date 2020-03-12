Schools and universities taking steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Schools and universities are taking precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

There has been lots of concern after Utah Jazz player Donovan Mitchell visited Del City High School. School officials say he came in contact with two or three students and a couple of adults.

Mid-Del Schools announced the district will be closed on Friday, March 13 so crews can start deep cleaning.

"From the conversations we’ve had with state health officials including the state epidemiologist, the risk is zero. To be contagious, you have to be symptomatic," Mid-Del Schools Superintendent Rick Cobb said.

He also said the people Mitchell came in contact with will be self-monitoring, but not self-quarantined.

Oklahoma City Public Schools is also canceling classes on Friday to deep clean busses and buildings.

The Oklahoma Education Association suggests that schools in session reevaluate practices. That could mean doing away with "perfect attendance awards" so people stay home when they're sick. They also say it's good to give kids incentives to wash their hands.

"When we have [about] 2,900 students in a building, there's no way to practice social distancing. so we've got to think of alternatives and ways to keep our kids safe," Alicia Priest, president of OEA, said.

Universities are also taking precautions against the virus.

The University of Oklahoma is moving all classes online for two weeks after Spring Break.

The campus will not be closed, and the dorms will still be accessible. Officials just encourage students who are able to leave for those two weeks to do so to avoid the risk of infection.

Students say there's still lots of uncertainty with the changed plans.

"It’s just confusing right now because I really don’t know what to expect," freshman Cale Burnett said.

Concerns include how smoothly classes will transition online.

"It’s kind of stressful just because we’re at the mid-point of the semester, so it’s like grades really matter, and we don’t know how well it’s going to go, transferring online because some teachers have never done it before," Mikaela DeLeon said.

Many students are planning on staying home longer after Spring Break, but some say there are still logistical challenges.

"Our RAs haven’t come and talk to us yet, which is the other thing, and we leave on Friday, and some people have already left, or are leaving today, which is kind of scary because we don’t know what to do, so we’re all just packing our cars today with like three weeks worth of clothes and books and stuff," freshman Ashley Marshall said.

"I do think it hinders students who do live far away, and also students who have jobs. I have a job on campus, and I don’t know how to work around that," freshman August Schroeder said.

OSU and Oklahoma City University are also moving classes online for two weeks after Spring Break.

The University of Central Oklahoma will be extending its Spring Break by one week and moving classes online or through alternate methods until April 12.