Science Museum Oklahoma bringing back popular Survival Experience event

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you want to put your survival skills to the test, Science Museum Oklahoma has just the ticket for you.

Science Museum Oklahoma’s popular adult series SMO21: The Worst-Case Scenario is returning to the museum, 2020 Remington Place, in Oklahoma City.

The series returns from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, June 25, according to a museum news release.

The adults-only event is based on a book series and integrates the museum’s traveling exhibit “The Worst-Case Scenario: An Ultimate Survival Experience.”

Science Museum Oklahoma

Guests who participate will have their survival skills challenged as they learn how to perform a tracheotomy, escape if buried alive and “evade creepy clowns that look eerily familiar,” the news release said.

“As the evening wears on the stakes get higher – but no need to panic. Museum educators have a plan and can coach guests through every worst-case scenario and teach them the science they need to survive the night (relatively) unscathed,” the news release said.

The event includes cash bars featuring wine, beer and signature cocktails. The museum’s café will also be open.

Tickets are $21 in advance and $25 the day of the event. Admission includes all museum exhibits throughout the evening as well as special activities. Advanced ticket purchases are encouraged because the event is expected to sell out. Guests must be 21 or older.

“Doors close at 7:30 p.m. and no tickets may be purchased after that time. No outside food or drink are permitted for adult events,” the news release states.

Visit www.sciencemuseumok.org/smo21 or call (405) 602-3760 to purchase tickets or get more information on SMO21.