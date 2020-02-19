Science Museum Oklahoma hosting teen event with focus on living sustainable lives

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Teenagers who want to become more eco-friendly are invited to apply for an apprentice program in collaboration with the Smithsonian Institution.

This spring and summer, the Science Museum Oklahoma is hosting an ‘Earth Optimism Teen Event’ in collaboration with the Smithsonian Institution.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 14, the SMO’s Optimism Teen Event will be a day dedicated to learning from local teens who are working to live more sustainably.

“As we look forward to celebrating the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, we recognize that our home planet needs us and the teens who will inherit this planet can lead us all to be better,” said Clint Stone, vice president of programs for SMO.

Up to 100 teens can receive free admission to the event by applying on the museum’s website by March 2.

At the end of the event, teens will develop and suggest ideas for community action that they want to lead themselves. Representatives from the museum will take those ideas to Washington, D.C. and present them at the Smithsonian during the Smithsonian’s Earth Optimism Summit. They will also compete for a micro-grant to support implementation.

Applications are also open for the museum’s Teen Apprentice Program, a volunteer program for students between 7th and 12th grade.

“Our apprentice program is an opportunity for students to build on their love of science, develop valuable job skills and learn how to work in a professional environment. It’s a competitive program because we’re looking for students who will be hands-on with our exhibits, camp activities, stage performances and even some behind-the scenes work,” said Greg Miller, director of education and training at SMO.