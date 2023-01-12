OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It is time to get your best outfits out of the closet for the Science Museum Oklahoma’s prom night.

Science Museum Oklahoma is hosting an adults-only night at the museum on Friday, Jan. 20 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

During the “SMO21: Prom,” guests will explore biology with dissections, study the chemistry behind spiked punch, communicate through dance and engineer some attire worthy of the Paris runway.

Those wearing the best duct tape outfits of the evening will be crowned Prom Royalty. Organizers say guests can either come dressed in their duct tape creation or craft their fashion in the museum’s Tinkering Garage.

Those with a VIP ticket will get a free signature cocktail, discounted refills, early access to prom, and their own private experience.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 the day of the event. VIP tickets are $35 when purchased in advance and $40 at the door.

The event is expected to sell out so people are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.

Ticket sales end at 7:30 p.m.