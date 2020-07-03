Science Museum Oklahoma: Masks required for all guests ages 3 and up, staff

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One month after reopening to the public following its closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Science Museum Oklahoma has changed part of its COVID-19 policy.

Face coverings are now required for all staff and all guests ages 3 and up. The policy went into effect on July 1.

Museum officials say the decision was made “out of respect for museum staff and other guests, and following scientific evidence that masks prevent the spread of viruses like COVID-19.”

Masks may be purchased at the Box Office or Science Shop ranging from $1 – $10.

For more information on the museum’s COVID-19 policies, click here.

