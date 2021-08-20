Science Museum Oklahoma offering incentive for COVID-19 vaccination

Science Museum Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local museum is working to make sure Oklahomans are protected against COVID-19.

The Science Museum Oklahoma is offering an incentive for Oklahomans who are vaccinated against CoVID-19.

From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, the lean mean vaccine machine will be at the museum to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to Oklahomans.

If you get vaccinated on Saturday, you will receive a free ticket to the museum.

If you are already fully vaccinated, you can present your vaccination card at Science Museum Oklahoma from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Aug. 21 to receive $4 off the price of admission.

