OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular local museum is now offering after-school programming for students living in low-income housing.

Science Museum Oklahoma has entered into a partnership with the Oklahoma City Housing Authority to provide after-school programming for students living in OCHA housing sites.

Organizers say specially trained facilitators will conduct 12 one-day sessions to introduce students to creativity, excitement, and innovation using the museum’s Mobile Maker Space.

The museum says students will learn to use laser cutters, CNC mills, vinyl cutters, sewing machines, and basic electronic components.

Organizers say they hope this will spark a passion for learning and an interest in STEM careers.

“We are delighted to partner with OCHA to provide these programs and introduce students to the maker culture. By bringing the Mobile Maker Space into the community we eliminate a major barrier to students being able to have these experiences. We’re grateful to the Oklahoma City Housing Authority and the Oklahoma City Community Foundation for their enthusiastic support of this effort,” said Clint Stone, VP of Programs and Collections.