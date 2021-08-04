Upcoming Science Museum Oklahoma event offers opportunity to become true crime detective

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Science Museum Oklahoma personnel say it’s time to put the skills you acquired from watching true crime shows to the test.

The museum is presenting “SMO21 True Crime: Blood, Bones and Booze” from 6:30 – 10:00 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27.

The adult-only event – inspired by the Museum’s traveling exhibit, Sherlock Holmes: The Exhibition – summons amateur detectives to solve a crime.

Museum educators and community partners will help participants develop their crime-solving skills as they deal with shady characters in their quest to catch the culprit.

“They’ll have to watch carefully as the night unfolds and be prepared to hone in on every detail,” a museum announcement states. “By examining fingerprints, blood spatter and other eerie evidence, guests will need the wits and courage of Sherlock himself to survive the evening and solve the crime.”

Science Museum Oklahoma’s SMO21 True Crime: Blood, Bones and Booze is Friday, August 27 from 6:30-10 p.m.

The event will have a cash bars offering liquid spirits, including wine, beer and signature cocktails. The café will also be open.

Tickets are $21 in advance and $25 the day of the event. VIP tickets are $35 in advance and $39 on the day of the event. People are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance since the event is expected to sell out. Museum personnel do not guarantee tickets will be available at the door.

The price of admission also includes access to the museum’s permanent exhibits and all activities. Guests must be 21 years old and above to attend. Doors close at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cannot be purchased beyond that time.

VIP attendees get early entry, admission to Sherlock Holmes – The Exhibition and a signature cocktail.

Visit http://www.sciencemuseumok.org/smo21 or call (405) 602-3760 for more information about SMO21 or to purchase tickets.