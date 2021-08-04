Upcoming Science Museum Oklahoma event offers opportunity to become true crime detective

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Photo goes with story

Science Museum Oklahoma’s SMO21 True Crime: Blood, Bones and Booze is Friday, August 27 from 6:30-10 p.m.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Science Museum Oklahoma personnel say it’s time to put the skills you acquired from watching true crime shows to the test.

The museum is presenting “SMO21 True Crime: Blood, Bones and Booze” from 6:30 – 10:00 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27.

The adult-only event – inspired by the Museum’s traveling exhibit, Sherlock Holmes: The Exhibition – summons amateur detectives to solve a crime.

Museum educators and community partners will help participants develop their crime-solving skills as they deal with shady characters in their quest to catch the culprit.

“They’ll have to watch carefully as the night unfolds and be prepared to hone in on every detail,” a museum announcement states. “By examining fingerprints, blood spatter and other eerie evidence, guests will need the wits and courage of Sherlock himself to survive the evening and solve the crime.”

  • Photo goes with story
    Science Museum Oklahoma’s SMO21 True Crime: Blood, Bones and Booze is Friday, August 27 from 6:30-10 p.m.
  • Photo goes with story
    Science Museum Oklahoma’s SMO21 True Crime: Blood, Bones and Booze is Friday, August 27 from 6:30-10 p.m.
  • Photo goes with story
    Science Museum Oklahoma’s SMO21 True Crime: Blood, Bones and Booze is Friday, August 27 from 6:30-10 p.m.
  • Photo goes with story
    Science Museum Oklahoma’s SMO21 True Crime: Blood, Bones and Booze is Friday, August 27 from 6:30-10 p.m.
  • Photo goes with story
    Science Museum Oklahoma’s SMO21 True Crime: Blood, Bones and Booze is Friday, August 27 from 6:30-10 p.m.
  • Photo goes with story
    Science Museum Oklahoma’s SMO21 True Crime: Blood, Bones and Booze is Friday, August 27 from 6:30-10 p.m.
  • Photo goes with story
    Science Museum Oklahoma’s SMO21 True Crime: Blood, Bones and Booze is Friday, August 27 from 6:30-10 p.m.
  • Photo goes with story
    Science Museum Oklahoma’s SMO21 True Crime: Blood, Bones and Booze is Friday, August 27 from 6:30-10 p.m.

The event will have a cash bars offering liquid spirits, including wine, beer and signature cocktails. The café will also be open.

Tickets are $21 in advance and $25 the day of the event. VIP tickets are $35 in advance and $39 on the day of the event. People are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance since the event is expected to sell out. Museum personnel do not guarantee tickets will be available at the door.

The price of admission also includes access to the museum’s permanent exhibits and all activities. Guests must be 21 years old and above to attend. Doors close at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cannot be purchased beyond that time.

VIP attendees get early entry, admission to Sherlock Holmes – The Exhibition and a signature cocktail.

Visit http://www.sciencemuseumok.org/smo21 or call (405) 602-3760 for more information about SMO21 or to purchase tickets.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter