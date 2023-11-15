OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — With winter quickly approaching, Science Museum Oklahoma (SMO) has several interactive camps planned for kids in pre-K through 6th grade in December.

“These camps bring all of the museum’s resources into the hands of children with age-appropriate activities and special themes,” said Annie Bewley, assistant director of education at SMO.

“We’ll have hands-on fun experiments, unique demonstrations and, of course, all of our immersive exhibits and a state-of-the-art planetarium.”

The camps are broken up into three groups based on grade level: Early Explorers (pre-K and kindergarten), Explorers (grades 1-3) and Innovators (grades 4-6). Each age group will participate in activities of different themes.

Camps will be held Dec. 21-22 and Dec. 28-29. Advance registration is required to attend the winter camps; the deadline to register for the first session is Dec. 14 and Dec. 21 for the second session.

For a full list of camp activities and registration information, visit www.sciencemuseumok.org/winter-camps.