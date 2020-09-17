Science Museum Oklahoma teams up with parks for ‘Tinker in the Parks’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you’re ready to get the kids out of the house, a local museum has teamed up with several parks to help children use their creativity.

Science Museum Oklahoma is partnering with the Oklahoma City Parks Department and local artists to host ‘Tinker in the Parks.’

From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 26, Science Museum Oklahoma and eight area parks will host activities ranging from robotics to making comic books. All outdoor activities are free of charge and do not require pre-registration.

“Trying new things is essential for the advancement of ideas and design. It is a big part of why tinkering is important. It leads to discovery. Community, creativity, collaboration, and innovation are necessary, especially in difficult times. It is for these reasons that we could not be more delighted to partner with the Oklahoma City Parks Department to bring our community an afternoon of tinkering and trying new things to these beautiful outdoor settings,” says Clint Stone, VP of Programs at SMO.

The participating parks include:

Edgemere Park

Edwards Park

Lincoln Park

Martin Park

McKinley Park

Taylor Park

Wheeler Park

Woodson Park.

“We are happy to partner with such great organizations such as Science Museum Oklahoma who offer unique opportunities for our community to enjoy city parks where they can learn to grow and play,” said Doug Kupper, director of OKC Parks. “We look forward to seeing many families out in the parks this weekend participating while maintaining social distancing with the many activities and having a good time.”

Masks are strongly encouraged and all activities will be set up to allow for social distancing.

