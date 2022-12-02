OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular local attraction that inspires young minds is preparing for its next upgrade.

Science Museum Oklahoma is getting ready to break ground on the new Love’s Planetarium.

Organizers say the planned planetarium will utilize cutting-edge technology that is available to only a handful of planetariums in the world. In fact, the closest with this type of technology is located in China.

The planetarium will feature an optical and digital projector, which will create a realistic night sky of 9,500 bright stars, 56 nebulae, and clusters of stars.

It can even generate 8 million detailed stars to recreate the Milky Way. It will also project 88 constellations plus the sun, moon, and planets.

The project should be completed in the fall of 2024.