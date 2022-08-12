OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you want to let your inner child learn about space exploration, you will not want to miss this event for adults at Science Museum Oklahoma.

Science Museum Oklahoma’s SMO21: Mission Control will be held on Friday, Aug. 26 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The adults-only night at the museum will allow visitors to learn how to launch your own rocket, viewing never-before-seen space flight artifacts, building your own astronaut gear, and testing your planetary knowledge.

The full museum will be open during the event, and there will be a cash bar with beer, wine, and cocktails.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 on the day of the event. Advance tickets are highly recommended.

Doors close at 7:30 p.m. and no tickets may be purchased after that time. No outside food or drink are permitted for adult events.

For more information, visit the museum’s website.