Science Museum Oklahoma to reopen to the public June 1

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Children will soon be able to let their imaginations run wild as Science Museum Oklahoma prepares to reopen its doors.

The museum announced that it plans to reopen on June 1 with comprehensive new safety precautions, ticket processes, and changes to the way guests can explore the facility.

“The museum has always implemented a high level of cleaning procedures. We will continue these rigorous practices while adding to the inventory of tools and resources available, implementing even more frequent cleaning rotations. With new procedures and operations, we believe that Science Museum Oklahoma can safely, but slowly, begin the reopening process starting June 1,” said Sherry Marshall, president and CEO of Science Museum Oklahoma.

Officials say there are now dozens of sanitation stations throughout the museum, antimicrobial films on high-touch surfaces, and all staff members are required to wear masks. Masks are strongly recommended and encouraged for all guests.

Also, some exhibits and experiences may require a mask to participate or may have limited capacities to ensure social distancing.

“These are just a few of the differences people will notice when the museum reopens. Many behind-the-scenes procedures have been evaluated and updated as well, including adding new equipment for deep-sanitizing large quantities of items,” said Marshall.

The museum will also limit the number of guests per day and require timed, online tickets for everyone visiting the museum. Timed tickets are intended to limit the number of guests in the lobby at any one time and keep waiting to a minimum.

Once inside the museum, guests can stay as long as they like.

Tickets for June 1 through June 7 are available online with limited hours.

Monday through Friday, the museum will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., while it will remain open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

“The safety of our staff and guests has always come first – it is the foundation of everything we do and that will never change. Because of this, a visit to SMO will be a little different than before, but our staff is committed to creating a safe, welcoming experience that inspires and informs the entire family.”

Information to know about changes to exploring SMO:

Tickets:

SMO will limit the number of guests in the museum each day to allow for appropriate social distancing.

Advanced tickets are required for all members and guests and are issued for a specific date and time to limit the number of people in the lobby. Please choose carefully as tickets are nonrefundable and cannot be transferred to another date.

All members and guests should visit www.sciencemuseumok.org/tickets for tickets. Members should log in to receive access to free, members-only tickets.

Guests using special passes or needing other assistance should call the museum’s Guest Relations office at 405-602-3760.

Regular admission applies for non-members: $16.95 for adults ages 13-65, $13.95 for children 3-12 and seniors 65+; children under age 3 are free.

Visiting the Museum

June 1-7: The museum will be open to the general public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. M-F, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets must be purchased in advance at www.sciencemuseumok.org/tickets.

The museum will be open to the general public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. M-F, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets must be purchased in advance at www.sciencemuseumok.org/tickets. June 8 and beyond: Ticket availability and operating hours will be announced at a later date.

Ticket availability and operating hours will be announced at a later date. Guests will be able to explore the museum freely; however, some galleries, exhibits and experiences may briefly close throughout the day for sanitizing, may require masks or may have limited capacities to ensure social distancing.

Science Live and Kirkpatrick Planetarium shows will have limited capacity to ensure appropriate social distancing.

The Science Shop, SMO’s museum store, will be open.

Pavlov’s Café will be open.

Drinking fountains will be closed temporarily.

Guests may bring their own food and non-alcoholic beverages into the museum.

What SMO is Doing to Keep You Safe

All SMO staff are required to wear masks and will have their temperature checked when reporting to work. Staff experiencing any sign of illness will not be allowed to report to work.

SMO guests are encouraged to wear masks as they are able. Masks will be required for limited activities, such as riding a Segway, and may be purchased in the museum’s store.

Numerous new hand sanitizer stations have been installed throughout the museum.

Numerous pop-up disinfecting wipe stations have been installed throughout the museum.

Some areas will close briefly throughout the day for sanitizing and some areas/exhibits will be temporarily unavailable.

SMO staff will continuously clean restrooms, exhibits, high-touch areas, and dining areas throughout the day, enhancing our already stringent cleaning standards.