Scissortail Park celebrates Daffodil Days

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – — This past weekend marked the first few days of spring, which brought families and friends out to Scissortail Park for its inaugural Daffodil Days event.

The event was meant to celebrate the thousands of daffodils in the park.

“Really thankful to have a place like this where the community can gather together and enjoy OKC,” said Parker Randels, who ran the 3K dash.

Lots of shades of yellow were seen throughout Scissortail Park on Sunday afternoon.

“This is our inaugural year for our Daffodil Days program and we hope to continue this as a yearly event to celebrate the over 100,000 daffodil bulbs and blooms that we have here in the park,” said Stacey Aldridge, Scissortail Park Director of Marketing and Communications.

Daffodil Days creating fun for everyone, even your furriest of friends.

“Harlow is our only female dog and we found out they were having a daffodil contest and we decided to make a costume last night and bring her up here,” said Kellie Gilles, who brought her dog to the park.

The event filled with a dog costume contest and three different types of races at the park.

Parker Randels and his wife just moved to Oklahoma City from Norman. They decided to take advantage of the sunshine and found a reason to hit the pavement.

“I said, ‘It would be kind of fun, it’s supposed to be nice on Sunday, if we ran a 3K,” Randels said. “It’s a great way to stay in shape and a great way to give back to the park and make sure we keep having wonderful things like this in OKC.”

While the park has served as an outdoor oasis for many during the pandemic, COVID-19 has had its effects on events here.

“We did have daffodils last year. They started to bloom right at the beginning of the pandemic. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to celebrate them the way we really wanted to,” Aldridge said. “We’re still very conscious of our protocols. We’ve got hand sanitizer and extra hand sanitizer stations throughout the park. We do encourage people to wear masks and social distance especially when they’re around people from outside their household.”

People thankful to have a place to gather safely, while enjoying the park’s freshly bloomed daffodils.

“We live locally and we’ve never been here. It’s nice. It’s very awesome. Just glad to have the first opportunity to come out here and can’t wait to come back,” Gilles said.

If you missed out on this weekend’s Daffodil Days events, you’ll have another chance next Sunday, March 28th. The park will be hosting a ticketed daffodil tea event at Union Station. You’re also welcome to check out the daffodils on your next visit to the park.