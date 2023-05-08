OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An event that celebrates local farmers and producers is coming to Scissortail Park.

Beginning this month, Scissortail Park is adding a mid-week farmers market to the Lower Park, near the Hill Pavilion.

Organizers say from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month, guests will be able to enjoy the farmers market.

“Now that we have the Lower Park completed, we have the space to produce another farmers market which will help expand access to fresh, locally grown food for even more of our community,” said Maureen Heffernan, CEO of Scissortail Park Foundation and Myriad Gardens Foundation. “In conjunction with our Saturday market, the Wednesday Mid-Week Farmers Market will feature many new producers including five new farms providing additional fresh produce options for our guests throughout the week. I know it will be another one of my favorite after-work shopping spots each month.”

Organizers stress that the new market will feature different vendors to compliment the weekly Saturday market.

The mid-week market will run from May through September.

Free street parking is available along S. Robinson Ave. and S. Harvey Ave., as well as a small free parking lot at S. Harvey and S.W. 15th St.

The vendors include:

Fungus Family Farms

Infinity Gardens

OASIS Garden & Nursery

Peppermint Rose Shop

Verdant Farms

Native Plants

Dark Side Cactus

Aunt Esther’s Cookie Company

Anthem Brewing

Asante Coffee

Wabi-Sabi Tea House

David’s Smok’n Barbeque

Jack’s Snacks and More

Mollycoddled Hash Slingers

Rescue Dog Hot Sauce

Uptown Jerky Co.

Nothin’ but Greens

Wondervan Pops

Bookish

ChiChi & Zinny’s Goodie Butter

Fryda’s Art Souls

Wild Bergamot.

The market will be held on May 31, June 28, July 26, August 30, and September 27.