Scissortail Park event to say goodbye to 2020 a little early

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you can’t wait to bid 2020 farewell, Scissortail Park is hosting an early New Year’s Eve celebration.

The park will host a family-friendly New Year’s Eve Early Bird celebration on Thursday, Dec. 31, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Organizers say the festivities will include live music, hot chocolate, s’more, and food trucks.

At 7 p.m., park officials will commence the 2021 ‘midnight’ countdown and present a five-minute fireworks show to ring in the New Year.

“We created an early celebration this year with young families in mind,” said Maureen Heffernan, CEO of Scissortail Park Foundation. “This event provides an opportunity for families with smaller children to experience a live New Year’s Eve countdown culminating with a short fireworks show, and make it home before midnight for early bedtimes. We also wanted to celebrate 2021 early because 2020 can’t end soon enough!”

Food trucks will be back in their dedicated parking spaces along Robinson Avenue. Scissortail Park’s Hot Chocolate Hut will offer gourmet hot chocolate and s’mores kits available for purchase near the Picnic Pavilion.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
New Year's Day! The countdown is ON!
January 01 2021 12:00 am

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter