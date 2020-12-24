Scissortail Park event to say goodbye to 2020 a little early

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you can’t wait to bid 2020 farewell, Scissortail Park is hosting an early New Year’s Eve celebration.

The park will host a family-friendly New Year’s Eve Early Bird celebration on Thursday, Dec. 31, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Organizers say the festivities will include live music, hot chocolate, s’more, and food trucks.

At 7 p.m., park officials will commence the 2021 ‘midnight’ countdown and present a five-minute fireworks show to ring in the New Year.

“We created an early celebration this year with young families in mind,” said Maureen Heffernan, CEO of Scissortail Park Foundation. “This event provides an opportunity for families with smaller children to experience a live New Year’s Eve countdown culminating with a short fireworks show, and make it home before midnight for early bedtimes. We also wanted to celebrate 2021 early because 2020 can’t end soon enough!”

Food trucks will be back in their dedicated parking spaces along Robinson Avenue. Scissortail Park’s Hot Chocolate Hut will offer gourmet hot chocolate and s’mores kits available for purchase near the Picnic Pavilion.