OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Scissortail Park Foundation won two awards from the Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits (OKCNP) on Saturday.

According to Scissortail Park, the Foundation was awarded two Oklahoma Nonprofit Excellence (ONE) Awards in the Community category. One of those awards came with a $10,000 grant prize.

Scissortail Park Foundation receives the J. Jerry Dickman Award for Excellence at the Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits’ ONE Awards ceremony on April 22, 2023. (Photo by Tabor Warren Photography) Image courtesy Scissortail Park.

Officials say Scissortail Park was the big winner after receiving the J. Jerry Dickman Award for Excellence and receiving the $10K grant, as well as Best Community Building Nonprofit.

The ONE Awards were established in 2008 by the late Chapman Foundation trustee J. Jerry Dickman and Tulsa Businessman Joe Morgan. Annually, cash grants ranging between $5,000 and $10,000 are awarded to deserving Oklahoma nonprofits.

“What an honor for Scissortail Park Foundation to receive the awards for best community building nonprofit as well as the Award of Excellence for 2023,” said Maureen Heffernan, CEO of Scissortail Park Foundation and Myriad Gardens Foundation. “Firstly, the City of Oklahoma City’s MAPS program deserves to share in this prestigious award for having the vision and ability to execute a world-class 70-acre park in downtown OKC to improve the quality of life for all in our community.”

Jessica Gilmore, Director of Corporate Philanthropy for Express Employment International (left) presents the Community Award to Scissortail Park Foundation CEO, Maureen Heffernan at the Oklahoma Nonprofit Excellence (ONE) Awards on April 22, 2023. (Photo by Tabor Warren Photography) Image courtesy Scissortail Park.

“We at the Foundation work to ensure the Park fulfills its goal of being a Park for Everyone,” continued Heffernan. “On behalf of the board and staff of Scissortail Park Foundation, this award further motivates us to make Scissortail Park a beautiful and vibrant site to gather as a community to enjoy all the Park offers year-round. Thanks to the Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits for producing the ONE Awards program that recognizes the varied and important work of nonprofits in our state.”