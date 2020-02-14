Scissortail Park hosting Daffodil Dash to celebrate blossoming bulbs

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Residents will be able to celebrate the blooming of the flowers

Late last fall, staff and volunteers at Scissortail Park planted 40,000 daffodil bulbs throughout the park.

As the daffodils begin to bloom, the park will host the inaugural Daffodil Dash, a 1K walk on Saturday, March 7.

From 11 a.m.. to 1 p.m., visitors can join the horticulture team as they lead the walk from the Promenade.

Participants are encouraged to dress as their favorite yellow flower or create a sunny ensemble for a chance at prizes.

Other activities include sack races categorized by age in the Love’s Travel Stops Stage & Great Lawn area, pinwheel decorating, hat decorating contests, flower sales, face painters, flower balloon artists, lawn games, music, food trucks and more.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit ScissortailPark.org.

