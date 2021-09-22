Scissortail Park hosting free concert, COVID-19 vaccine drive

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans are encouraged to head to Scissortail Park for a second anniversary concert at the end of this week.

Oklahoma’s own Jason Boland & The Stragglers will open the free show on Friday, Sept. 24, beginning at 7 p.m.

Their performance will be followed by popular alternative country/ Southern rock band Drive-By Truckers.

INTEGRIS Health will be hosting a community COVID-19 vaccine clinic leading up to the Mayor’s Mic Drop Anniversary Concert on Friday, Sept. 24 at Scissortail Park.

Organizers say the vaccine clinic will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. before the concert begins.

Officials say they will administer first and second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Anyone 12 and over is eligible to receive the vaccination, although minors will need to have a parent or legal guardian with them.

The vaccine clinic will be located next to Spark, located at 300 Oklahoma City Blvd.

The event is free and open to the public.

