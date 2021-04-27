Scissortail Park hosting job fair with dozens of employers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a new job, Scissortail Park is planning to host a job fair later this week.
The community job fair will be held Thursday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Event Pavilion at Scissortail Park.
Participating employers are as follows:
- A Good Egg Dining
- Alliance Steel
- Bob Mills Furniture
- Cabela’s
- Costco
- Express Employment Professionals
- Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburger
- GC Services
- Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma
- Home Maid Better
- Imperial Vending
- INTEGRIS Health
- Locke Supply Co
- Mathis Brothers Furniture
- MD Building Products
- Oklahoma City Housing Authority
- Omni Oklahoma City Hotel
- OnCue
- O’Reilly Auto Parts
- OU Health Physicians
- Panera Bread
- Pratt Industries
- Remington Park Race Track & Casino
- Scissortail Park Foundation
- Sodexo
- The Morrison Group
- Tinker Federal Credit Union
- True Sky Credit Union
- TTEC
- Work Ready Oklahoma.
Before arriving, job seekers are encouraged to register online.