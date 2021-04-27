Scissortail Park hosting job fair with dozens of employers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a new job, Scissortail Park is planning to host a job fair later this week.

The community job fair will be held Thursday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Event Pavilion at Scissortail Park.

Participating employers are as follows:

  • A Good Egg Dining
  • Alliance Steel
  • Bob Mills Furniture
  • Cabela’s
  • Costco
  • Express Employment Professionals
  • Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburger
  • GC Services
  • Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma
  • Home Maid Better
  • Imperial Vending
  • INTEGRIS Health
  • Locke Supply Co
  • Mathis Brothers Furniture
  • MD Building Products
  • Oklahoma City Housing Authority
  • Omni Oklahoma City Hotel
  • OnCue
  • O’Reilly Auto Parts
  • OU Health Physicians
  • Panera Bread
  • Pratt Industries
  • Remington Park Race Track & Casino
  • Scissortail Park Foundation
  • Sodexo
  • The Morrison Group
  • Tinker Federal Credit Union
  • True Sky Credit Union
  • TTEC
  • Work Ready Oklahoma.

Before arriving, job seekers are encouraged to register online.

