Scissortail Park hosting job fair with dozens of employers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a new job, Scissortail Park is planning to host a job fair later this week.

The community job fair will be held Thursday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Event Pavilion at Scissortail Park.

Participating employers are as follows:

A Good Egg Dining

Alliance Steel

Bob Mills Furniture

Cabela’s

Costco

Express Employment Professionals

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburger

GC Services

Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma

Home Maid Better

Imperial Vending

INTEGRIS Health

Locke Supply Co

Mathis Brothers Furniture

MD Building Products

Oklahoma City Housing Authority

Omni Oklahoma City Hotel

OnCue

O’Reilly Auto Parts

OU Health Physicians

Panera Bread

Pratt Industries

Remington Park Race Track & Casino

Scissortail Park Foundation

Sodexo

The Morrison Group

Tinker Federal Credit Union

True Sky Credit Union

TTEC

Work Ready Oklahoma.

Before arriving, job seekers are encouraged to register online.