Scissortail Park introducing golf cart tours to help those with limited mobility

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say a popular park in Oklahoma City is making changes to become more accessible to all Oklahomans.

Beginning Sept. 17, Scissortail Park will begin offering the ‘Silver Flyer’ to guests. The 20-minute free golf cart tours are intended for seniors and other guests who have limited mobility and are not able to walk around the park.

Organizers say tour guides will drive guests around the 36-acre park to see all the gardens, trees, fountains, lake, boathouse and Union Station. They will also be able to see the park and city skyline from SkyDance Bridge.

“This is a free service during regular scheduled Silver Flyer hours. We encourage everyone who would like to take advantage of this free service to book a tour today. During the holiday season, the Silver Flyer will have special evening hours so seniors and others can enjoy all the lights throughout the Park and the gorgeous ‘Illuminations’ light and music show at historic Union Station,” said Maureen Heffernan, CEO of Scissortail Park and Myriad Botanical Gardens.

The Silver Flyer can hold up to four guests and is available during the day and evening on Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

To reserve a time and date, guests should go online or call (405) 493-8301.

Private tours are available for $10 for members and $15 for non-members.