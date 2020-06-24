Scissortail Park kicking off ‘Live from the Lawn’ events this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you want to get out and enjoy the outdoors, Scissortail Park has a few fun events scheduled for the coming weeks.

Regional and national artists and musicians will take the stage at Scissortail Park on certain Friday evenings for ‘Live from the Lawn,’ beginning June 26.

Organizers say the concerts are on the Love’s Travel Stops Stage & Great Lawn, which offers plenty of room to social distance.

Higher risk individuals should still consider wearing masks.

“As a nonprofit organization, Scissortail Park Foundation is grateful for the support of Oklahoma Natural Gas in presenting the Live from the Lawn concert series,” said Maureen Heffernan, president and CEO of the foundation. “This support helps us keep these events free for the public.”

The confirmed schedule for Live from the Lawn includes:

Okie All Stars, July 3

Scissortail Swing 4 th of July Celebration featuring Talk of the Town Orchestra, July 4

of July Celebration featuring Talk of the Town Orchestra, July 4 David Beck’s Tejano Weekend with Steelwind, July 10

Matt Stansberry & Romance, July 31

Scott Mulvahill Trio, August 14

Jeremy Thomas Quartet, August 28

John Fullbright, September 18.

The Okie All Stars concert features several of the artists who performed on Scissortail Streams, the 10-episode online streaming series which showcased local musicians performing in various venues around the Park during March, April and May.

Guests are encouraged to bring picnics, blankets, and lawn chairs to enjoy an evening of quality music in the park.

Concert goers will have the opportunity to purchase a Sound Bites Package that includes food, beverages, and a reserved spot of the lawn.

During each concert, a different Oklahoma City restaurant, food truck, or caterer will offer a boxed meal and beverages to pick-up before the concerts. A new Sound Bites Package will be announced in advance, along with available food items for pre-purchase before each concert.

For the first concert, Scissortail Park is partnering with LUA Mediterranean & Bottle Shop.

