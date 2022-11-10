OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Scissortail Park is asking the community to donate spare hub caps to the park for a ‘Hub Cap Holiday Tree’.

To honor the park’s connection with the section of Oklahoma City formerly known as “Hub Cap Alley,” OKC artist, Gabriel Friedman will create the holiday tree constructed from hub caps.

Approximately 100 to 150 new or used hub caps are needed to create this custom piece of art for the holidays.

“Whenever we can, we at Scissortail Park like to try and approach creating something unique with a sense of place for special occasions,” said Maureen Heffernan, CEO of Scissortail Park Foundation and Myriad Gardens Foundation. “We thought a Hub Cap Holiday Tree captures the history of Robinson Avenue as the longtime ‘Hub Cap Alley’ while offering up a fun twist on the traditional-type holiday tree that is in our Upper Park.”

Donations will be accepted at Scissortail Park through Tuesday, November 15.

A collection bin is located on the west side of Union Station near the Scissortail Park Ranger Station (300 SW 7th Street).

Donations can be dropped off from 7 a.m. – 11 p.m. daily through Tuesday, November 15.