OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Scissortail Park is up for a national Top 10 title in two categories – and they need your help to win!

Scissortail Park’s Summer Concert Series has been nominated for Best Outdoor Concert Series and Scissortail Sprayground has been nominated for Best Splash Pad in USA Today’s 10Best 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards.

Scissortail Sprayground. Image KFOR.

The 2023 concert series will begin and the splash pad will open in May.

Park fans can vote once a day in each category for the run of the contest.

10Best voting ends Monday, April 17, and the winners will be announced Friday, April 28.

Vote for Best Outdoor Concert Series here.

Vote for Best Splash Pad here.