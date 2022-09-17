OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The new southernmost section of Scissortail Park is opening to the public Friday, September 23, 2022.

The MAPS 3 project will connect to the north end of the Park via the Skydance Bridge. “Scissortail Park Take Flight” presented by the Chickasaw Nation has a weekend full of events planned to celebrate.

Each day of celebration has its own theme:

Friday, Sept. 23: “Celebrate”

Saturday, Sept. 24: “Play”

Sunday, Sept. 25: “Relax”

Friday, Saturday and Sunday are filled with fun events for the public to enjoy and celebrate the completion of the city’s Core-to-Shore vision.

“Thanks to our incredibly generous sponsors, we have planned a full weekend of events and activities all throughout Scissortail Park for the whole community to enjoy,” said Maureen Heffernan, CEO of Scissortail Park Foundation and Myriad Gardens Foundation. “We are proud to partner with such a diverse mix of community organizations to truly make this a celebration for everyone.”

For a detailed list of all the events scheduled Sept. 23-25, 2022, please visit the Scissortail Park website.