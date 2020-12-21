Scissortail Park to host free musical parade

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The public is invited to take part in an original composition that will be played during a musical parade.

Phil Kline’s Unsilent Night will be a free, family-friendly, socially distanced musical parade through Scissortail Park.

Officials say no musical skills are necessary to participate. Instead, all that you need is a musical source like a phone or audio player with an external speaker to amplify the sound.

“Unsilent Night is an original composition by Phil Kline, written specifically to be heard outdoors in the month of December. It takes the form of a street promenade in which the audience becomes the performer. Each participant gets one of four tracks of music in the form of a cassette, CD, or Mp3. Together all four tracks comprise Unsilent Night. The fact that the participants play different ‘parts’ simultaneously helps create the special sound of the piece. Participants carry boomboxes, or anything that amplifies music, and simultaneously start playing the music. They then walk a carefully chosen route through their city’s streets, creating a unique mobile sound sculpture which is different from every listener’s perspective,” a release about the event states.

The participants in Oklahoma City’s event will walk safely spaced apart through Scissortail Park starting from the Love’s Travel Stops Stage & Great Lawn.

Prior to attending, participants should download one of the four tracks of music or the mobile app from the website, or bring a boombox and receive a free cassette to play (supplies limited).

The event will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 22 beginning at 5:30 p.m.