OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The southernmost section of Scissortail Park will open to the public on September 23, 2022, and Oklahoma City officials are hosting a weekend of events and activities to celebrate.

The 36-acre upper park opened in September 2019. Connected across I-40 by the Skydance Bridge, the 32-acre lower park broke ground on November 6, 2020, and nearly doubles the size of Scissortail Park to 70 acres.



Steve Johnson/FlightTimeOKC/KFOR

Scissortail Park Foundation, along with the City of Oklahoma City, MAPS 3, and its community partners, will host a free, weekend-long celebration September 23-25 to open the park to the public.

“Scissortail Park Takes Flight” presented by The Chickasaw Nation will include guided tours, children’s programming, music and dance, health and wellness activities, as well as a concert by the Oklahoma City Philharmonic. Many of the programs will be offered both in English and Spanish.

“Opening up another 32 acres of beautiful green space plus athletic courts and more, could not be more exciting for our organization and the community,” said Maureen Heffernan, CEO of Myriad Gardens Foundation and Scissortail Park Foundation. “Please plan to join us during the lower park’s opening weekend, September 23-25. There are events and activities for everyone to discover all the cool new features to enjoy in the fully completed Scissortail Park. The Core to Shore vision of creating a vast green space, connecting the downtown core to the river, further transforms our city as a highly desirable place to live, work and visit.”

Once open, the newly-completed portion of Scissortail Park will feature two basketball courts, a soccer field, futsal court, and four pickleball courts, as well as a sports pavilion and small performance area.

The Nature Playground will provide shady spots for children and families to interact with natural materials like boulders, logs, and sand, providing endless opportunities for creative play.

A full weekend schedule of events is expected to be released mid-August.