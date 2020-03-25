‘Scissortail Streams’ video concert series debuts Friday amid coronavirus outbreak

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Scissortail Park is introducing a new online concert series this Friday to bring the community together through music and support local artists while continuing the effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Beginning Friday, March 27 at 7 p.m., Scissortail Park will broadcast a series of privately recorded musical performances featuring different Oklahoma artists. These free, weekly concerts will be streamed on the Scissortail Park Facebook page, and on the Scissortail Park OKC YouTube channel.

“When public gatherings are again allowed, Scissortail Park will be the site of a wonderful outdoor concert series featuring a wide range of music,” said Maureen Heffernan, CEO and president of Scissortail Park Foundation. “Until then, we are offering Scissortail Streams, online concerts that feature Oklahoma musicians to support local talent and to introduce more of the public to our city’s exciting new park.”

The first Scissortail Streams concert to be featured is a performance by Oklahoma singer/songwriter/producer, Jason Scott.

“We decided it was important to support our community of local artists and offer them an opportunity to perform,” Heffernan continued. “We have chosen to record these artists in locations around the Park instead of streaming them live to ensure the social distancing guidelines are being maintained. We hope you enjoy our Scissortail Streams concerts. Scissortail Park’s pathways and grounds are open daily for walks and a respite during these uncertain times. Our park is here for you.”