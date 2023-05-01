OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Healthcare workers are being honored later this week and can receive a free coffee for their hard work.

On May 5, Scooter’s Coffee will celebrate Nurse and Healthcare Worker Appreciation Day by giving nurses and healthcare workers a free medium brewed coffee.

“We are appreciative of the sacrifices of our nation’s nurses and healthcare workers as they continue to provide above and beyond care in their communities,” said Malorie Maddox, Chief Marketing Officer. “Their compassion and commitment to taking care of others reflect our Scooter’s Coffee Core Values of Integrity, Love, Humility, and Courage. We look forward to warming their hearts with our fresh Brewed Coffee on Nurse and Healthcare Worker Appreciation Day.”

The offer is valid one per customer with healthcare identification, only at participating locations.

Organizers say the offer is not available through order ahead or on the mobile app.