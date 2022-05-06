OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A nationwide coffee shop is celebrating nurses and healthcare workers on Friday.

Scooter’s Coffee announced that it will celebrate nurses and healthcare workers and help them fuel their day with a free drink of any size on Friday, May 6 for Nurse and Healthcare Appreciation Day.

“Nurses and healthcare workers have been going above and beyond in their communities—especially since the COVID-19 pandemic began. We notice their efforts to keep us safe and healthy and want to show a small token of our appreciation for their resiliency and compassion,” said Bill Black, Chief Marketing Officer at Scooter’s Coffee.

Scooter’s Coffee will treat nurses and healthcare workers to a free drink at participating Scooter’s Coffee locations.

The offer is valid one per customer with Healthcare ID on May 6 only. The offer is not eligible for order ahead.