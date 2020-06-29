Scotfest cancels festival for the first time in 41-year history

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – For the first time in 41 years, a popular festival announced that it was canceling its plans for the fall.

On Monday, organizers of Scotfest announced that the 2020 festival is canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was a hard decision to cancel our 41st annual event, but it’s the right thing to do to protect our volunteers, our performers, vendors, athletes, and the thousands of people who attend every year,” said Steve Campbell, board member and festival director.

Scotfest was planned for Sept. 18 through Sept. 20 in Broken Arrow.

“We know how much so many people look forward to Scotfest each year, and we’re grateful to our sponsors and supporters for helping us bring one of the largest Scottish culture festivals in America to life each year here in Oklahoma,” he added.

The event is set to return Sept. 17, 2021 through Sept. 19. 2021. Attendees who have tickets to this year’s event will be able to use them for admission at Scotfest 2021.

