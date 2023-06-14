OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As Juneteenth approaches, a local music artist is making moves on the Eastside’s continued progress with the upcoming debut of a new breakfast spot in the metro.

Later this month, Jabee Williams (artist), along with co-owner and operating partner Cordell Love (US Army veteran and owner of Alori Chanel art studio) will be opening the doors to Scrambl’d, a unique breakfast and brunch spot created for the Eastside on June 26, 2023.

Jabee Williams is a musical artist, community activist, Vice Chair of the OKC Arts Commission and restauranteur – owner of the wildly popular Eastside Pizza House, with its signature black crust pies.

Scrambl’d is a new Black-owned breakfast and brunch restaurant, bringing a creative twist to the Eastside. Their innovative spin on breakfast and brunch offers some of your favorite dishes with a unique twist. Along with good food, Scrambl’d offers a full-service bar with creative cocktails with indoor and outdoor patio seating. Scrambl’d will also offer vegetarian and vegan options, ensuring that every Scrambl’d customer feels welcome.

The ownership team of Jabee Williams and Cordell Love are offering more than just a place to enjoy a meal.

“As a lifelong resident of the Northeast Side, Scrambl’d is an ode to my section, it is my contribution to the much-needed change I would like to see,” said co-owner and managing partner Cordell Love. “I intended to raise the bar and to give the community something to proud of. Plus, we have food and drinks!”

Scrambl’d owners say it’s more than just a restaurant. It’s part of a movement.

“We believe that hospitality is about more than just great food and service. It’s about creating a space where everyone feels welcome and valued,” says co-owner, Jabee Williams.

With a focus on community, service and good food, Scrambl’d aims to become an instant staple on the Eastside.

Starting Monday, June 26, Scrambl’d hours for breakfast and brunch are Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

