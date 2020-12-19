Screening of ‘The Polar Express’ at Scissortail Park canceled

NEW YORK – NOVEMVER 8: (U.S. TABLOIDS AND HOLLYWOOD REPORTER OUT) A poster for Warner Brothers’ “The Polar Express” is shown at the premiere afterparty November 8, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The screening of ‘The Polar Express’ scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19 has been canceled.

“The projection truck we had secured to show ‘The Polar Express’ on Saturday has been damaged and is unable to make it out to the Park,” Stacey Aldridge, Director of Marketing & Communications for Scissortail Park, said in a news release.

However, Scissortail Park has other Christmas and holiday attractions planned.