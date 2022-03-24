OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Residents of a Southeast Oklahoma City subdivision say a city road resurfacing project is causing a muddy mess and trapping people in the neighborhood.

The Landing subdivision is located near South Harrah Road and 104th Street. One resident told KFOR that driving on their neighborhood’s roads for the past two weeks since the project started has been like driving on a sponge or into a sinkhole, explaining that the roads are allegedly so bad that even the trash collector can’t come through.

“I’m lucky I have four-wheel drive because it’s pretty much needed,” said resident Dusty Jordan.

“It’s undriveable,” explained resident Ariel Rodriguez. “It rains a little bit and it’s undriveable.”

A muddy road at the Landing subdivision in SE Oklahoma City.

The City of Oklahoma City Public Works Division is repairing and resurfacing all roads of the Landing addition. Their hired contractor has completely removed pavement from the roads, leaving only exposed dirt for everyone to drive on.

Residents say when it rains, it’s a nightmare.

“I’ve seen quite a few people get stuck just trying to go home or come out, go to work or be late for appointments, because it is hard to get up and down,” Jordan said.

Rodriguez believes the City and their contractor was inconsiderate.

“One, they didn’t give us anywhere to drive,” he said. “There’s no road. They tore up the entire road. So there’s nowhere for us to drive but the dirt road now.”

Residents have had a tough time driving through a muddy road in the Landing subdivision.

All outside visitors now think twice before entering the subdivision, according to the residents we talked to. One resident shared a video with KFOR of his fiancé helping a delivery driver who got stuck in the mud.

Jordan said another inconvenience is the school bus situation.

“The normal bus that normally comes up in here can’t even come in here now, which is dangerous by itself, because we all know a lot of times cars just don’t stop,” he said as he waited for his sixth grade son after school on a main road, rather than in the neighborhood subdivision where the bus used to drop kids.

A City of OKC spokesperson sent KFOR a statement Wednesday saying, “The City does feel for the residents. It is never our intent to purposely inconvenience our communities. The contractor removed pavement and was caught off guard by the rain event. We do sincerely apologize for the status the roadway is currently in and will continue to work once conditions allow.”

Some residents do understand how the rain could affect matters.

“I know a lot of this was out of their hands due to rain and stuff, but it looks like they bit off a little more than they can chew,” Jordan said. “It kind of created a muddy mess.”

The city did not say when the road project will be complete.