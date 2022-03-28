GRANITE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are currently searching for an inmate who escaped from the Oklahoma State Reformatory.

Around 6 p.m. on Sunday, officials at the Oklahoma State Reformatory were completing an inmate count when they noticed that 56-year-old Frank Logan was missing.

Logan is a white male, standing 5’10” tall and weighs 200 pounds. Logan has low-cut, balding hair and a goatee. He also has swastika tattoos on his right upper arm and upper back, along with a tattooed torso.

Officials say he has known affiliations with the Aryan Brotherhood.

Logan is currently serving a 60-year sentence for multiple charges.

His known aliases include Tony Crider and Tony Crisp.

If you see Logan, call 911 immediately.