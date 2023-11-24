The search seemingly continued for a potential spot for the new Oklahoma County Jail after a board meeting was held Tuesday

OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFOR) — The search seemingly continues for a potential spot for the new Oklahoma County Jail after a board meeting was held Tuesday. Confidence in the possible location near Will Rogers doesn’t seem as high as it once was.

A previous offer was made from Oklahoma City for the property of over 50 acres near the Will Rogers Airport at Macarthur and Newcastle. However, a few other potential locations were on the agenda at the Tuesday Oklahoma County board meeting.

“We’ve narrowed this down to a horrific choice of doing it up by the airport,” said Sean Cummings, who has been outspoken on the jail for quite some time.

Cummings was the only person to speak up at public comment.

The meeting ended with the county board members discussing the potential location in Executive Session.

In reporting from the Oklahoman this week Oklahoma County Commissioner Brian Maughan said that, “But this may take longer than we can spare.”

There is a deadline approaching by the end of next December to grab ahold of $40 million in federal funding for the project. The main requirement to achieve that would be to add some sort of mental health facility to the jail.

The problem is there are many steps left before the project can be ready to go.

“So it will take the federal government a year, two years really to make a decision on that, it’s too late,” said Cummings. “They have to use ARPA funds and all of this other stuff on a deadline that they’re mix-matching in there. On top of that, it will be challenged legally which won’t be quick.”

Cummings said there are be studies needed to be done and as it stands, the Federal Aviation Administration has not approved the potential airport location.

Chairman of Oklahoma City’s Airport Trust recently sent a letter stating that there are several issues concerning about the site close to the airport.

During Tuesday’s meeting, two locations remained on the agenda along with the current location and the location near the airport.

The potential locations back on the menu for the county are:

89 acres near Northeast 10th and I-35

71 acres near 1901 East Grand Boulevard

59 acres near Newcastle and Macarthur

201 North Shartel (current location)

“I think they should take advantage of what they have so far,” said Cummings.

Cummings believes that building out of the current jail location off Shartel would be the best bet at this point.

“The jail they have now. They started to paint and caulk and do all the stuff they didn’t do for 20 years. They know where this thing will ended up being placed,” said Cummings.

“They are ready now or they wouldn’t be fixing it. Quit acting like we’re being naïve here and let’s get the city to donate the land on the other side,” Cummings continued, referencing the land near the Oklahoma City Police Department.

In reporting from the Oklahoman, Commissioner Maughan told them after the meeting Tuesday, “I am extremely worried we just don’t have the luxury to wait, and we may have to go explore other options.”

The board members voted to approve their executive session discussion and will discuss the potential location at the next meeting.