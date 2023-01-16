CYRIL, Okla. (KFOR) – The search continues for a missing 4-year-old child who has been missing for a week.

Officials say 4-year-old Athena Brownfield was reported missing around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon near the 200 block of W. Nebraska in Cyril.

Athena Brownfield Credit: OSBI

Investigators say it all began when a postal carrier reported finding Brownfield’s 5-year-old sister outside her home. The postal carrier reported the incident to police and that was when they learned that Athena was missing.

“At this point the investigation into her whereabouts continues. We are actually getting tips from across Oklahoma as well as multiple other states,” said Brook Arbeitman, with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations.

On Thursday afternoon, OSBI agents announced the arrest of Alysia Adams, who was allegedly one of Athena’s caregivers at the time of her disappearance.

Adams was arrested on two complaints of child neglect.

Alysia Adams, photo provided by Caddo County Sheriff

The next day, authorities confirmed that Adams’ husband, Ivon Adams, was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona.

He was initially arrested on a fugitive from justice charge. Now, we’ve learned he is facing a first-degree murder charge and a child neglect charge.

Ivon Adams Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office

Although two people are behind bars, the search continues for Athena.

Police officials say they are conducting searches in southern Grady County near bodies of water.