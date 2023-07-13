SHAWNEE, Ok (KFOR) — Andrew Griffin was traveling from Pottawatomie County to Odessa, Texas for work. His boss said he never showed up, and hasn’t been seen since.

“We got information that he had possibly stayed the night at his grandpa’s house. So one of our deputies went and made contact with his grandfather,” said Travis Dinwiddie, the Undersheriff in Pottawatomie County.

Pottawatomie sheriffs identified that Andrew griffin spent the night at his grandfathers home and left early the next morning on June 30.

“That’s the last contact we’ve had,” said Dinwiddie.

The sheriff’s office said they filed a missing persons report after Griffins family called multiple counties, that wouldn’t file a report.

“We haven’t got any hints or anything for anybody having contact with him,” said Dinwiddie.

The sheriffs office says Griffin was last seen driving a white 2023 Dodge Ram company vehicle with a Texas plate reading SSK5533.

“His boss had talked to him over the phone. And he said “the last thing he said to me was, I’m crossing the river.” So just assuming it was probably the red river, you know, over into Texas,” said Dinwiddie.

If you know anything on where Griffin might be, contact the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office at 405-273-1727.