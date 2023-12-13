OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Everyone is still wondering where the new Oklahoma County Jail will be placed. On Wednesday morning, Oklahoma County Commissioners made some progress while also taking steps back by adding and removing possible jail sites.

Several people from the community were heard at the meeting. Two jail sites were added to the list of possibilities, but after hearing from the public, two were taken off.

There was a total of seven jail sites on the county commissioners’ agenda Wednesday morning.

The locations at SE 59th and Post, along with SE 29th Street west of the Kickapoo Turnpike, were added to the list.

Community members who live near the following three locations voiced their concerns at the meeting:

NE 10th and I-35

1901 E Grand Boulevard

SE 59th and Post

Mid Del Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Rick Cobb was at the meeting. He was opposing the Grand and Post locations, saying they’re too close to schools, families and students.

“It is a little frustrating that we’re having to defend that our area from having a county jail a second time this fall,” said Dr. Cobb.

Others said the Post location was too close to Tinker Airforce Base.

“It’s important that we send the right message. And if we put a detention center next to the largest single site employer in the state, I think the message is that we’re okay trading $5 billion of our economy for a 3000 bed jail,” said Steven Coates.

The NE 10th and I-35 location was recently added to the list. Community officials have been fighting to remove that site over the last couple of weeks.

“We’ve been here several times to oppose the location on Northeast 10th and I-35. And were here again to do the same,” said Denyvetta Davis, representing 18 northeast Oklahoma City neighborhoods.

After hearing from the public, the Oklahoma County Commissioners decided to remove the SW59th and Post location, along with the NE 10th and I-35 site.

“I mean, it’s a huge matrix of check marks for us to go through. I don’t want to intentionally harm any area. Of course, wherever we choose to go. But I have to be a realist and understand proximity to schools as a likelihood, no matter which direction we go,” said Brian Maughan, Oklahoma County Commissioner, District 2.

Commissioners are not hopeful on the location near the airport anymore after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) shut down their proposal.

You can read their response to the proposal here:

“We have officially received word from the FAA that that is not their first choice for us to go out there. Which is disappointing because it certainly was our first choice,” said Carrie Blumert, Oklahoma County Commissioner, District 1.

Commissioners say time is ticking to choose a location as the ARAP funds will expire at the end of 2024. They add the FAA making their decision so late has set them back.

“I understand that they (FAA) have their interests that they have to defend. I’ve just been frustrated at the length of time this has taken because it obviously has compromised us from moving forward,” said Maughan.

The city of Oklahoma City also said they do not plan on approving the location near the airport (South Newcastle Road and SW 54th Street). In a statement to KFOR a spokesperson says, “Based on the letter from the FAA, the property is not a viable option due to the potential loss in Grants. We are not planning on moving forward with the project.”

The Grand location was not taken off the list Wednesday morning. MidDel Public Schools and Crooked Oak Public Schools were both disappointed with the decision to keep it on the list. They called a press conference after the meeting.

“Our school is about a half a mile behind me from here and our neighborhoods, you know, are directly across the street from here,” said Kim Templeman, Crooked Oak Public Schools principal.

“We stand about half a mile away, I’ll have students walking home from school here in just a few minutes,” said Dr. Rick Cobb.

The four current possible jail sites on the list are as follows:

1901 E. Grand Boulevard I40 and I44 SE 29th Street west of the Kickapoo Turnpike 201 N Shartel Ave

Oklahoma County Commissioners say at the next meeting there will likely be a dozen more sites added to the list.

Ten of the possible sites would be coming from the city of Oklahoma City. The two additional sites would be coming from community property owners.

Oklahoma County Commissioners say they are still looking into properties that landowners submit.