Search continues for remains of Oklahoma teens missing since 1999

CRAIG COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – More than 20 years after disappearing, investigators say they hope they are a little closer to bringing the remains of two teenage girls back home.

The case began in 1999 when investigators discovered the bodies of Danny and Kathy Freeman inside their burning home in Welch. Authorities soon learned that the couple’s daughter, 16-year-old Ashley Freeman, and her friend, 16-year-old Lauria Bible, were missing.

Although rescue teams searched the area, they never found any sign of the teenagers.

The initial investigation didn’t get very far, but authorities said a review in recent years uncovered new evidence, including witness statements linking Ronnie Busick, Warren Phillip Welch and David Pennington to the killings.

Several witnesses said the men killed the Freemans over money owed for drugs, according to authorities.

19 years after the murders, authorities charged Busick with four counts of first-degree murder in relation to the cold case. The other two men have since died.

In an arrest affidavit filed in Busick’s case, authorities believe Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible were “kidnapped, tied up, raped and held at Welch’s mobile home for a ‘matter of days’ before being strangled.”

An anonymous caller told investigators that the teens were both killed and their bodies were dumped in a mineshaft southwest of Picher, Oklahoma. Although authorities say they have searched the area, their bodies have never been found.

Busick was charged with four counts of first-degree murder, first-degree arson and two counts of kidnapping.

Last month, Busick pleaded guilty to withholding information in the case and accessory to first-degree murder.

If Busick provides information that leads investigators to the remains of the girls, he would serve just five years in prison.

On Tuesday, officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation say they were heading back to Picher after receiving a tip about the location of the girls’ remains.

Investigators say Buisck told authorities to search an old root cellar in Picher for the remains.

“I believe he’s trying, to what degree, I don’t know. He did direct us out here. We brought him out here to verify the location, and as you can tell, it doesn’t look anything like it did in 1999,” Gary Stanstill, investigator for the district attorney’s office, said.

