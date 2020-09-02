Search crews continue into day 2 of recovery mission for missing man in OKC floodwaters

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Daylight unveiled a massive clean-up job for several Oklahoma families. Meanwhile, the search continues for a missing man believed to be swept away by floodwaters.

“It looks like a war zone,” Yukon resident Cassidy Nelson said.

Yukon families walked out to devastation Tuesday morning after overnight terror near Holly and Walnut.

Trees snapped in half and toppled onto houses and cars.

One family rode out the storm and say they barely made it out safely. Their ceiling is now completely gone with a direct view of the sky.

“There were no sirens or anything, so we didn’t think it was going to be like a tornado,” Nelson said.

Many in the area, like Cassidy Nelson, are still left without power.

“Water was just pouring in there,” Richard Easily said.

Meanwhile, Ski Island saw record rainfall for September.

“We started making plans to get out of here,” Richard Easily said.

Tuesday, families returned to face the damage while their floors and walls were gutted.

But it’s what is in their backyard that’s leaving a lasting worry for the Ski Island neighborhood.

Tuesday, rescue crews continued to comb lake waters for a missing 50-year-old man. The search is now determined to be a recovery effort.

The man’s car was pinned against the rail after OKC Fire says the floodwaters swept him away.

Around midnight, witnesses say they saw a man hop on the hood and then disappear underwater.

Neighbors say the man was on his way to a family members home.

“He didn’t make it the 100 feet to his mom’s house,” neighbor Jane Champney said.

Oklahoma City Fire Department officials have called off the search for Tuesday, and say they will continue Wednesday morning when the sun comes up.

“You can clean-up and yank out a carpet, but you can’t replace a family member,” Champney said.

