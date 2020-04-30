Search crews continue looking for missing boater at Langston Lake

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Search and rescue teams are preparing to head back to an Oklahoma lake in an effort to continue looking for a missing boater.

On Wednesday, crews rushed to Langston Lake in Logan County to search for a man suspected of drowning.

According to officials with the Guthrie Fire Department, a father and son were on the lake when their boat suddenly capsized.

The son was able to swim back to shore, but the father did not resurface.

Officials say he was not wearing a life jacket.

Search crews didn’t find the man on Wednesday, but they say they plan to continue searching the lake on Thursday.