Officials said that the burglary happened near 3380 Road and 880 Road, almost seven miles northwest of Chandler near Bell Cow Lake.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in Lincoln County announced they are searching for a suspect who is armed and dangerous after a burglary at a marijuana grow farm Sunday night.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook asking for help looking for the suspect who is believed to be on foot. They said he is a white man last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans, considered armed and dangerous.

The original call came in around 5 p.m. when police reported they were looking for two suspects thought to be armed.

Around 8 p.m. the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page reported that one person of interest was detained but was still searching for a suspect.

Officials said that if anyone has information then they are asked to call Lincoln County Communications at 405-258-9933.