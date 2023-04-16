OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Dallas Burr recently found out her parents had been killed and that they are at the center of an Oklahoma cold case. For nearly thirty years she thought they were missing.

Brian and Rachel Burr were identified by the Oklahoma State Board of Investigations (OSBI) on April 10th. The two were found dead on April 9, 1995, with gunshot wounds, and remained unidentified until now.

| OSBI: Bodies found in 1995 identified 27 years later >

“I’m 30-years-old and I don’t even remember my parents,” said Burr. “They’ve been gone for so long and I have spent my whole life being sad about it. It has impacted me in ways that I can’t even begin to articulate in an interview like this.”

Burr says her parents left when she was 3-years-old and she never heard from them again.

Before they were identified police put out this picture of what the couple might look like.

“I’ve been looking for them for most of my adult life but there’s not a lot of resources when all you have is a name and a birthday,” said Burr. “I could never find any information. Then I saw a girl at 26-years-old she found out that she was a kidnapping victim. And the only reason she found out was posting to TikTok.”

That’s when Burr says she decided to post to the social media platform and hoped to find answers. For nearly two years her videos often featured her story and the story of her parents with a plea to help find them.

Burr took to social media in an attempt to find out information about her parents.

“They died when they were hardly in their twenties so they really didn’t have time to develop into people yet,” said Burr. “All I knew was their names and that my mom really liked to play the saxophone.”

In September 2022, the OSBI received a report identifying the victims as 23-year-old Brian and 21-year-old Rachel Burr of Texas. Their daughter would receive a phone call telling her the news that her parents are dead.

“The agents called me and I knew I had to take that phone call. It was earth-shattering when they told me what had happened,” said Burr.



Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

While happy to finally have an answer, it seemed like more questions remained. Investigators still did not know who fired the shots that killed the couple.

“Wouldn’t you want answers to what happened, I know I do,” said Burr. “I ask people about them but I just get so little information about them because they were so young.”

Now Burr says the Oklahoma community is coming to help out.

“I have to thank so many people for helping me and the memory of my parents,” said Burr. “In fact, Brumley-Mills Funeral Home in McAlester is a funeral home that is covering the cost of cremation and transportation. They are also taking donations to help cover the cost.”

If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.