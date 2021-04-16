Search for Idaho man’s missing pet raccoon comes to bittersweet end in Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The search for a beloved pet raccoon has come to a bittersweet end in Norman.

George Simmons, an arborist, traveled from Idaho to Oklahoma following the devastating ice storm that damaged trees and power lines across the state in October.

He knew he would be away from home for several weeks, so he brought his pet raccoons along with him.

“She goes everywhere with me, everywhere,” Simmons said, speaking about his elder raccoon Coonsie. “When I open my door to go out of the house, she’s right here on my heels. I open the door, she gets in the truck. She goes everywhere with me.”

While he was in Norman, Simmons told KFOR that Coonsie, became spooked and took off.

For weeks, Simmons and volunteers across the metro searched for any sign of Coonsie.

At one point in the search, he even received help from the Norman Fire Department.

“Oh man, I’m overwhelmed,” Simmons said. “I don’t know what to say. I mean, I’ve never seen anything like this before in my life.”

Now, volunteers say they believe they may have found Coonsie in Norman.

However, she won’t be headed home to Idaho with Simmons.

Kristina Speaks, a volunteer who helped search for Coonsie, says they have spent several days searching for and attempting to potentially trap Coonsie.

They quickly realized that she has adopted a large family of other raccoons.

“We have decided to let Coons remain where she is, with her raccoon family. Unless one day she decides she wants to come home. Then we will be there with cheetos and a sweet tea waiting,” a post on Facebook read.