OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – When a sweet pup got lost in downtown Oklahoma City, it knew exactly where to go.

Officials with the Omni Hotel in Oklahoma City say an unaccompanied dog decided to check-in to the hotel on Thursday morning.

The pup got treated to a pup cup, and a photoshoot at the hotel.

However, the hotel is still trying to find its owner. They say it isn’t microchipped and they don’t want to have to take it to the shelter.

If you know where the dog belongs, contact the hotel.