LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – As residents are cleaning up after devastating fires, officials in Logan County are trying to reunite animals with their owners.

Officials with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office say ponies that were displaced by the fires were located near Forrest Hills and Midwest.

Now, they are searching for their owners.

If you have any information on the ponies, call the sheriff’s office at (405) 282-4100.