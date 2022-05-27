LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Law enforcement personnel are scouring Logan County, searching for a possible fugitive.

Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office deputies told KFOR Friday afternoon that Oklahoma Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a suspect and had asked deputies to help set up a perimeter.

Authorities eventually lost sight of the suspect, a man.

KFOR has since learned of multiple sightings in Luther Friday night.

Community members are saying a man covered in mud has been approaching houses, asking people for help.

He was last spotted in a wooded area near Triple XXX and Sorghum Mill.

Logan County deputies are said to be bringing in thermal imaging equipment to search for the man in the dark.

A Luther police official said the man is wanted for a traffic violation.