OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are still searching for a suspect following a shooting in Oklahoma City.

Around midnight on Wednesday, dispatchers received a 911 call from a duplex near Hefner and Kelley Ave. in Oklahoma City.

Investigators learned that one person had been shot.

According to officials, someone started shooting at the outside of the victim’s house and he was shot through a bedroom window.

The victim suffered injuries to his arm and abdomen.

So far, a description of a suspect has not been released.